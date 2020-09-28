Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $64,000 Holdings in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 83.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,866 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,388 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $42.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average is $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.17. M/I Homes Inc has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $48.02.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $714.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.88 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 16.60%. M/I Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes Inc will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. M/I Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

