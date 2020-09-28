Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT)

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2020

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 138.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 350.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after buying an additional 350,346 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $976,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $2,194,000.

SPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

NYSE SPT opened at $37.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.05. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $41.87.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 million.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New sold 3,441,846 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $94,650,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,115 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $58,416.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,740,575 shares of company stock worth $103,154,375 in the last 90 days.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

