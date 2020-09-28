Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,124 Shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,386,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,726,000 after acquiring an additional 525,731 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,596,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,476,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,746,000 after acquiring an additional 166,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,830,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,471,000 after acquiring an additional 117,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 36,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. Vector Group Ltd has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $14.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $445.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VGR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

In other Vector Group news, EVP Richard Lampen acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 421,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,082.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $254,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,977,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,335,956.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 70,000 shares of company stock worth $701,750. Insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

