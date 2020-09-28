Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 1,332 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $24.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.69. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $40.66.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $34.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 11.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

