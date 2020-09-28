NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 80.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 20.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 53.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 2.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 11.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.94.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $49.21 on Monday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $81.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -410.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $203.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. NuVasive’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

