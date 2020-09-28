Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes $62,000 Position in SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,934 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of SeaChange International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SeaChange International by 204.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 96.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 7,894.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 21.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 12,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

SEAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaChange International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on SeaChange International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

SEAC opened at $0.88 on Monday. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 19.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that SeaChange International will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

