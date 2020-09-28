Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $452,000 Investment in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 15.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,248,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,047,000 after acquiring an additional 304,671 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth about $797,000. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,793,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,958,000 after purchasing an additional 114,808 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth about $651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.85. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). TEGNA had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGNA shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

