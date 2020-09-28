Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HPP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,233,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,346,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,951,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,921,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,333,000 after purchasing an additional 890,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,188,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,859,000 after purchasing an additional 813,709 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Barry Alan Porter acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.09 per share, with a total value of $115,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,625.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HPP opened at $21.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $38.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $198.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 2.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently 49.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.