Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 36,575 Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,575 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $17,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 46.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 36,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 118.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 30,707 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 27,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $1,791,125.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,390,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,605,825.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 20,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $1,251,619.88. Insiders sold a total of 78,979 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,017 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $55.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.52. Clean Harbors Inc has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $88.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.51. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

