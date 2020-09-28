Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 11,009 SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPX by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after acquiring an additional 82,210 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 24.0% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,911,000 after purchasing an additional 218,911 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 59.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 890,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,066,000 after purchasing an additional 330,329 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPX by 11.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 742,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,226,000 after acquiring an additional 76,271 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPX by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,920,000 after acquiring an additional 41,495 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPX alerts:

In related news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 18,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $776,449.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $43.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. SPX Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average of $38.97.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $373.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.70 million. SPX had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 6.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPX Corp will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on SPX in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. William Blair upgraded SPX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

SPX Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.