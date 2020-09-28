Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $468,000 Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 23,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 19.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

STAA stock opened at $55.10 on Monday. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $62.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 344.40 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.77.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 35,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $1,902,937.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,363.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 41,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $2,130,854.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on STAA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Stephens upped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

