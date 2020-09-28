Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 7,300 Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FN. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,718,000 after purchasing an additional 107,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 634,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,597,000 after purchasing an additional 118,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $144,186.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,511. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Toh-Seng Ng sold 12,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $809,128.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,933.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,878. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FN. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

Fabrinet stock opened at $61.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $76.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.61.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.86 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

