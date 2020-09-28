Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Position in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,023 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 393,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,952,000 after acquiring an additional 15,267 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 731.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 88,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 161.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.06.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $68,123.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,639 shares in the company, valued at $22,191,370.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 15,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $739,091.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,966 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,925. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bottomline Technologies stock opened at $41.97 on Monday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $57.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.77, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

