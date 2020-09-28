Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 270,295 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of HollyFrontier worth $17,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 11.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 2.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 122,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 6.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $20.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average is $26.93. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. HollyFrontier’s revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

HFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cowen cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

