Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Stake in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Brady by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 24,270 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Brady by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brady by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Brady by 2.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Brady in the first quarter worth $400,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brady alerts:

Shares of Brady stock opened at $39.02 on Monday. Brady Corp has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average is $45.79.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $251.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.47 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brady Corp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

BRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Brady from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Brady from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Northcoast Research raised Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brady presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.