Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 73.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 112,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter worth $464,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WRI opened at $16.47 on Monday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

WRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

