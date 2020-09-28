Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $456,000 Position in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Taubman Centers by 108.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Taubman Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Taubman Centers by 399.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Taubman Centers in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $52.50 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Taubman Centers in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.50 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Taubman Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NYSE TCO opened at $33.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of -0.14. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.09.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $118.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 30.09% and a negative return on equity of 94.88%. Taubman Centers’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

