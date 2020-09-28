LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,244 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.18% of LTC Properties worth $17,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $33.65 on Monday. LTC Properties Inc has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $53.04. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a current ratio of 11.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.90.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.66). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 62.35%. The company had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.04 million. On average, analysts predict that LTC Properties Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LTC. JMP Securities began coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

