Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Fabrinet worth $17,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $716,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,948,000. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Toh-Seng Ng sold 12,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $809,128.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,933.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 30,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $2,173,113.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,815,739.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,230 shares of company stock worth $4,173,878 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fabrinet from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.22.

FN stock opened at $61.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.61. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $76.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

