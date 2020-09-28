Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $17.37 Million Position in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,140 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $17,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDLX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 297.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 78.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDLX shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $216,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,049,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $155,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 225,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,493,146.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 284,100 shares of company stock worth $18,671,681 and have sold 48,964 shares worth $3,747,368. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $67.92 on Monday. Cardlytics Inc has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.62.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cardlytics Inc will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

