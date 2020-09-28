Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 703,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.65% of GMS worth $17,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in GMS during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in GMS during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in GMS by 136.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in GMS by 132.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in GMS during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GMS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Nomura increased their target price on shares of GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GMS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GMS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

NYSE:GMS opened at $22.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $964.98 million, a P/E ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93. GMS Inc has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $802.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.40 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GMS Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

