Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,953 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.54% of Sleep Number worth $17,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Sleep Number by 11.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,104,000 after buying an additional 169,240 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Sleep Number by 11.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,292,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,833,000 after purchasing an additional 134,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Sleep Number by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,443,000 after purchasing an additional 26,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sleep Number by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at $18,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

In other news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 11,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $599,775.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 43,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,081 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNBR opened at $47.64 on Monday. Sleep Number Corp has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.22. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $284.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

