Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,428 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $17,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FRT. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 451.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 173.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 107.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRT. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

NYSE:FRT opened at $73.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 31.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.