Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,844 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.17% of Zogenix worth $17,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zogenix during the first quarter valued at $7,019,000. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Zogenix by 133.4% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,275,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after buying an additional 3,014,787 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Zogenix by 403.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,472,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,136,000 after buying an additional 1,981,322 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,907,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth about $21,978,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZGNX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zogenix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Zogenix in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $17.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average of $25.79. The company has a market cap of $970.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.60. Zogenix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $57.22.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

