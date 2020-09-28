1,733 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 348,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,014,000 after acquiring an additional 109,399 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 65.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 128,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock opened at $50.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.09. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.65 and a fifty-two week high of $59.37.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

