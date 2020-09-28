MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of MaxLinear worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,159,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,640,000 after acquiring an additional 143,708 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 22.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,201,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,702,000 after acquiring an additional 946,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,461,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,729,000 after acquiring an additional 129,176 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 9.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 978,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,005,000 after acquiring an additional 86,975 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after acquiring an additional 75,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $744,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,164.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $21.99 on Monday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $28.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average of $19.62.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 18.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $65.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

