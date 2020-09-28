Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) by 48.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,392 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Avantor during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Avantor in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

AVTR stock opened at $22.03 on Monday. Avantor Inc has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $23.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.58.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avantor Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

In related news, EVP Justin Miller sold 22,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $484,517.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,943.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $747,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,159.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,065,364 shares of company stock valued at $801,411,194. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

