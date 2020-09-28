Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $87,000 in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2020

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 331.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 73.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 87.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $123.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.44. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $130.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 115.43 and a quick ratio of 115.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.49). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $24.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 million. Research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.66%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IIPR shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.88.

In other news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total transaction of $313,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $383,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $30,670.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 308,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,332.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,396 shares of company stock worth $2,837,355 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR).

