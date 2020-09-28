Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $87,000 in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 331.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 73.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 87.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $123.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.44. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $130.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 115.43 and a quick ratio of 115.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.49). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $24.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 million. Research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.66%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IIPR shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.88.

In other news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total transaction of $313,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $383,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $30,670.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 308,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,332.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,396 shares of company stock worth $2,837,355 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

