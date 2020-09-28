2,565 Shares in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLCT. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Collectors Universe in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Collectors Universe by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 98.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Collectors Universe during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 4.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph J. Orlando sold 4,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $159,584.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,691.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CLCT opened at $50.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.40. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $55.58. The company has a market cap of $470.59 million, a PE ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Collectors Universe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Collectors Universe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

Collectors Universe Company Profile

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

