Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IIPR. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IIPR. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.88.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $30,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 308,586 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,332.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 15,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $1,882,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 288,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,226,200.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,355 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $123.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 115.43, a quick ratio of 115.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.44. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $130.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.49). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $24.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.66%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

