Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.41% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF stock opened at $43.91 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.191 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.