Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU)

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.41% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF stock opened at $43.91 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.191 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sei Investments Co. Acquires Shares of 83,567 Matador Resources Co
Sei Investments Co. Acquires Shares of 83,567 Matador Resources Co
1,733 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC
1,733 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC
Sei Investments Co. Acquires 39,201 Shares of Perspecta Inc
Sei Investments Co. Acquires 39,201 Shares of Perspecta Inc
MaxLinear, Inc. Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.
MaxLinear, Inc. Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.
Avantor Inc Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.
Avantor Inc Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.
Sei Investments Co. Purchases 2,923 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc.
Sei Investments Co. Purchases 2,923 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report