Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $89,000 in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2020

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 582.7% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 216.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of KBWB opened at $36.50 on Monday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $28.38 and a 12-month high of $59.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.294 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

