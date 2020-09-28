iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWV. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,960,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,279,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $21,615,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,325,000 after buying an additional 179,620 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,088,000.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $192.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.98. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $209.10.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

