Captrust Financial Advisors Buys New Shares in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNQI. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2,570.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000.

PNQI opened at $201.44 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $108.12 and a 52-week high of $224.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.55.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sei Investments Co. Acquires Shares of 83,567 Matador Resources Co
Sei Investments Co. Acquires Shares of 83,567 Matador Resources Co
1,733 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC
1,733 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC
Sei Investments Co. Acquires 39,201 Shares of Perspecta Inc
Sei Investments Co. Acquires 39,201 Shares of Perspecta Inc
MaxLinear, Inc. Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.
MaxLinear, Inc. Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.
Avantor Inc Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.
Avantor Inc Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.
Sei Investments Co. Purchases 2,923 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc.
Sei Investments Co. Purchases 2,923 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report