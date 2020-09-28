Captrust Financial Advisors Buys New Shares in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNQI. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2,570.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000.

PNQI opened at $201.44 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $108.12 and a 52-week high of $224.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.55.

