5,424 Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Unum Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,037,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,670,000 after purchasing an additional 904,370 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,478,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,485,000 after purchasing an additional 213,855 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 34.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,202,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,723,000 after buying an additional 1,076,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,073,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,048,000 after buying an additional 45,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,685,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,144,000 after buying an additional 57,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unum Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $49,444.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $16.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.52. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

