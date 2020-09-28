Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires New Holdings in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 355 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTS. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 22.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,689,000 after buying an additional 49,648 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 37.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 24,332 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $1,929,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $97.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.31. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.97. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $114.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.35. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $338.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

