Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $81,697,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $46,012,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter worth $8,314,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $11,995,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter valued at $10,667,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $15.88 on Monday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Smith & Wesson Brands had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $227.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In related news, insider Robert J. Cicero sold 37,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $611,662.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,882.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $47,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWBI. Aegis began coverage on Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $8.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Wesson Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

