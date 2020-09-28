Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $96,000 in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,565 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 24.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 332,337 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 66,005 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 114,097 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 47,410 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 25.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 309,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 124.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,366 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 266,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 600.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 304,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 260,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $40,011.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BEN opened at $19.64 on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $29.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

