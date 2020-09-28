Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $96,000 in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,565 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 24.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 332,337 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 66,005 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 114,097 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 47,410 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 25.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 309,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 124.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,366 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 266,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 600.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 304,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 260,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $40,011.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BEN opened at $19.64 on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $29.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sei Investments Co. Acquires Shares of 83,567 Matador Resources Co
Sei Investments Co. Acquires Shares of 83,567 Matador Resources Co
1,733 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC
1,733 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC
Sei Investments Co. Acquires 39,201 Shares of Perspecta Inc
Sei Investments Co. Acquires 39,201 Shares of Perspecta Inc
MaxLinear, Inc. Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.
MaxLinear, Inc. Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.
Avantor Inc Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.
Avantor Inc Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.
Sei Investments Co. Purchases 2,923 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc.
Sei Investments Co. Purchases 2,923 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report