Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New $30,000 Investment in Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $252,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 33.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 163.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

MGTA opened at $6.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $336.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10. Magenta Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $16.19.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. Analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics Inc will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

