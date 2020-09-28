FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:FTOCU) Quiet Period To Expire on October 5th

FTAC Olympus Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:FTOCU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, October 5th. FTAC Olympus Acquisition had issued 75,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 26th. The total size of the offering was $750,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTOCU opened at $10.02 on Monday. FTAC Olympus Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.06.

Get FTAC Olympus Acquisition alerts:

About FTAC Olympus Acquisition

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Olympus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Olympus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.