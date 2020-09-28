IMMUNOME, INC. Prices IPO at $11.00-$13.00 Per Share (IMNM)

IMMUNOME, INC. (IMNM) plans to raise $30 million in an initial public offering on Friday, October 2nd, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 2,500,000 shares at $11.00-$13.00 per share.

Ladenburg Thalmann and Chardan served as the underwriters for the IPO.

IMMUNOME, INC. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a biopharmaceutical company utilizing our proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. Our proprietary discovery platform identifies novel therapeutic antibodies and their targets by leveraging highly educated components of the immune system, memory B cells, from patients who have learned to fight off their disease. Our platform is differentiated from those of other biotechnology companies because of our unbiased, broad, deep and efficient approach to identifying novel antibody-target pairs that may be useful in treating cancer and infectious diseases. To date, we have processed more than 150 cancer patient memory B cell samples and have generated and screened more than 250,000 hybridomas, or forms of B cell clones, produced by fusion with an immortal partner cell line. The resulting immortalized hybrid cells produce a single antibody for extended periods of time, and we have successfully identified approximately 1,200 individual antibodies, which we refer to as hits, that appear to bind either a cancer cell or a tumor extract with high-affinity and specificity. One of these unique targets is interleukin-38, or IL-38, a small protein, secreted by various cells of the body, which appears to function as a novel immune checkpoint inhibitor, and is the current focus of our lead discovery program, IMM-ONC-01. Upon successful completion of our preclinical evaluation, we expect to file an investigational new drug, or IND, application with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, or FDA, in connection with this program in the second half of 2021. “.

IMMUNOME, INC. was founded in and has employees. The company is located at 665 Stockton Drive, Suite 300 Exton, PA 19341 and can be reached via phone at (610) 321-3700.

