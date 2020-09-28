Academy Sports + Outdoors (ASO) Announces October 2nd IPO

Academy Sports + Outdoors (ASO) plans to raise $250 million in an initial public offering on Friday, October 2nd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 15,600,000 shares at a price of $15.00-$17.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Academy Sports + Outdoors generated $4.8 billion in revenue and $120 million in net income. Academy Sports + Outdoors has a market cap of $1.4 billion.

Credit Suisse, JPMorgan, KKR, BofA Securities, Evercore ISI, Guggenheim Partners, UBS Investment Bank and Wells Fargo Securities served as the underwriters for the IPO and Stephens, Inc., Capital One Securities, Loop Capital Markets, CastleOak Securities, L.P., Blaylock Van, LLC, Cabrera Capital Markets, Ramirez & Co., Inc. and R. Seelaus & Co., LLC were co-managers.

Academy Sports + Outdoors provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Academy Sports + Outdoors is one of the leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailers in the United States. We estimate that we served 30 million unique customers and completed approximately 80 million transactions in 2019 across our seamless omnichannel platform and highly productive stores, resulting in net sales of $4.8 billion and making us the largest value-oriented sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the country. We have continually increased our market share by expanding our leadership in fast-growing merchandise categories and offering a broad, value-oriented assortment with deep and localized customer connections. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, we have grown to 259 stores across 16 contiguous states, primarily in the southern United States. *Note: Affiliates of KKR (Kohlberg Kravis Roberts) own in excess of 10 percent of our issued and outstanding common stock. “.

Academy Sports + Outdoors was founded in 1938 and has 17000 employees. The company is located at 1800 North Mason Road Katy, Texas 77449 and can be reached via phone at (281) 646-5200 or on the web at http://www.academy.com/.

