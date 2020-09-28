BEST (NYSE:BEST) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.93

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 2506400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BEST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of BEST in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.05.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.55.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BEST Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BEST by 15,773.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BEST by 991.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BEST in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BEST in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of BEST in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEST Company Profile (NYSE:BEST)

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

