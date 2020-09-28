Obic (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $177.00

Obic Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $177.00 and last traded at $177.00, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Obic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Obic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th.

Get Obic alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.72.

OBIC Co, Ltd provides system integration services, system support services, office automation services, and package software services. It also sells, leases and develops computers, peripherals, related systems and customized software. OBIC Co, Ltd is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Obic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.