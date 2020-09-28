Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.33

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.33 and last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 82200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Separately, HSBC cut Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 286.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 9,883 shares during the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H Company Profile (NYSE:GSH)

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railroad passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

