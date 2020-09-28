Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.33

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.33 and last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 82200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Separately, HSBC cut Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 286.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 9,883 shares during the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railroad passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

