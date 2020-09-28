Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.33

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.33 and last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 82200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.
Separately, HSBC cut Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.75.
Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H Company Profile (NYSE:GSH)
Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railroad passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.
