Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $121.00

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2020

Shares of Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $121.00 and last traded at $121.00, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Soitec in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and produces semiconductor materials worldwide. It offers silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers for processor and connectivity system on chips (SoCs), including partially-depleted SOI, fully-depleted SOI, and FinFET products. The company also provides SOIs for RF front-end modules, including RFeSI-enhanced signal integrity substrates, HR-SOI substrates, and stacking for RF substrates.

