Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Hits New 52-Week High at $102.08

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $102.08 and last traded at $101.27, with a volume of 2619000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.81.

A number of analysts have weighed in on Z shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Benchmark upped their target price on Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of -51.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $768.35 million during the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 8,160 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $514,896.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,503.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $837,957.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 63,866 shares in the company, valued at $5,848,848.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,585,622 shares of company stock worth $197,675,370. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 37.1% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

