Wedbush Comments on KeyCorp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

KEY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America downgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BofA Securities downgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.

Shares of KEY opened at $11.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $45,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,989.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 522.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

