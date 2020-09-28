Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for LCNB Corp.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LCNB)

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of LCNB in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 24th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for LCNB’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.32 million for the quarter. LCNB had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

LCNB stock opened at $13.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $170.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.83. LCNB has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st.

In other LCNB news, Director Mary E. Bradford purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $26,316.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,240. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCNB. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LCNB by 42.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in LCNB by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of LCNB by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. 37.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

