Landstar System, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Landstar System in a report released on Thursday, September 24th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Landstar System’s FY2020 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $823.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.58 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.42%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LSTR. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Landstar System from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Landstar System from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.69.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $125.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.33. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $139.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.

In other Landstar System news, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $377,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,971.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,760.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

